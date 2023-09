Rs 6,100 crore in 3 months: Riding the wave of floating-rate mutual funds

Mutual funds attract 6% of household savings in FY23, shows RBI data

Sebi empanels 34 entities for forensic investigation of MFs, AMCs, trustees

Deadline to add nominees for MF investors, demat account ends on Sep 30

MFs hungry for bigger slice of banking pie amid growing investor inflows

Uday Kotak steps down as Kotak Mahindra Bank MD & CEO effective Sep 1

Uday Kotak steps down as MD & CEO of Kotak Mahindra Bank effective Sep 1

Can the Jio-BlackRock joint venture stir the AMC pot? What analysts say

Full text of Uday Kotak's resignation letter as he steps down as MD & CEO

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

The sharp surge in investment accounts (folios) in midcap and smallcap mutual funds (MF) in recent months is likely driven by the do-it-yourself (DIY) investors. In the first five months

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com