close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Mutual funds buy the dip in IT stocks; invest Rs 9,500 crore in 2023

Stocks attractive for downside risk is limited and most negatives are priced in

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
mutual funds, MFs
Premium

2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 7:45 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Mutual funds are loading up on information technology (IT) stocks on improved valuations and low downside risk after a double-digit correction in top companies like Infosys and Wipro.
IT stocks were MFs' top sectoral buys in April when they invested a net of Rs 2,100 crore. In the first four months of 2023, the net investments in IT amounted to Rs 9,500 crore, shows an analysis by ICICI Securities.
Infosys, which has had the steepest correction among large-cap IT stocks (down 19 per cent in the last six months), was MFs' top stock pick in March and April. MFs added 30.4 million Infosys stocks in their portfolios during the period.
Or

Also Read

Kansai Nerolac, Canara Bank, Mankind Pharma among top stocks to watch today

Stocks to Watch Today: L&T. DRL, Adani Group, Asian Paints, Hero Moto

Stocks to Watch on May 12: Adani Total, RIL, TaMo, ONGC, Vedanta, Mankind

Stocks to Watch on May 15: Adani Group, Tata Motors, DMart, PVR Inox

Stocks to Watch on May 10: L&T, SpiceJet, SCI, Apollo Tyres, Tata Steel

In MFs' trading expense revamp, AMCs, brokerages see Rs 3.5k-cr blow

Fund managers up cash levels as mkts soar; MFs book profits in autos, PSBs

Large-cap MFs, Index Funds to attract flows as markets pick pace: Analysts

MFs lap up beaten-down Nykaa, Zomato in April, holdings surge Rs 1,100 cr

MF's NFO collection drops 42% to Rs 62,342 cr in FY23; AMCs float 12 NFOs

Topics : Mutual Funds IT stocks

First Published: May 22 2023 | 7:45 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Mutual funds buy the dip in IT stocks; invest Rs 9,500 crore in 2023

mutual funds, MFs
2 min read

Sebi asks REITs, InviTs to hold securities of SPVs, Holding Cos in demat

Industry players say the number of demat accounts will continue to grow. However, the pace of addition may moderate.
1 min read

Sebi proposals to deal with suspicious trading will curb fraud: Experts

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read

Sebi moots proposal to strengthen investor grievance mechanism SCORES

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
3 min read
Premium

FPI flows turn positive on trailing one-year basis after 16 months

Indian economy, market, stocks, investors, investments, FDI, FPI, foreign portfolio investors
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Stock of this pharma company has plunged 80% from its record high level

Photo: Shutterstock
3 min read
Premium

Brokerage industry undergoing big transformation: IIFL Securities chairman

R Venkataraman, Chairman, IIFL Securities Ltd
5 min read

Stocks to Watch today, May 22: Adani Group, Realty, NTPC, Zomato, Zee Ent

hybrid funds
5 min read

IT stocks spark 234-pt rally in Sensex; Nifty tops 18,300; Adani Ent up 20%

Stock brokers
1 min read

5 Adani Group stks freeze at 5% upper limit; AWL, Adani Ent surge up to 8%

Adani
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon