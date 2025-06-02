Monday, June 02, 2025 | 08:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Mutual funds plan to enter SIF space with equity and hybrid offerings

Mutual funds plan to enter SIF space with equity and hybrid offerings

The first SIF launches are expected next month, with at least two asset management companies (AMCs) - Quant and Edelweiss - having secured SIF licences

Mutual fund
premium

Edelweiss AMC, for instance, is opting for a hybrid structure for its first launch. This approach offers the flexibility to create a diversified fund that can address current product gaps

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 7:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Fund houses are gearing up to enter the newly introduced specialised investment fund (SIF) space in the coming months, with many targeting the equity and hybrid sectors as their initial launches.
 
Mutual fund (MF) officials say the choice between equity and hybrid strategies is driven by three key factors: existing product gaps in the investment universe, market demand for such offerings, and the resources available to the fund house.
 
The first SIF launches are expected next month, with at least two asset management companies (AMCs) — Quant and Edelweiss — having secured SIF licences. Edelweiss will operate its SIF business
Topics : Mutual Funds stock market trading equity Alternative Investment Funds
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon