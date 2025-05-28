Market correction, volatility slow mutual funds investor additions

mutual funds (MFs) have slowed dramatically in recent months, indicating that market correction and a rise in volatility are somewhat dimming the appeal of equity schemes. New investor additions by(MFs) have slowed dramatically in recent months, indicating that market correction and a rise in volatility are somewhat dimming the appeal of equity schemes.

MFs have onboarded 300,000 new investors in April 2025, the lowest in 22 months.

During the previous 12 months, the investor count grew by around 960,000 every month, on an average.

The total number of unique investors is mapped by the total permanent account number (PAN) registrations. At the end of April 2025, the industry had 54.6 million unique investors.

According to MF officials, the decline in new