Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Market correction, volatility slow mutual funds investor additions

Market correction, volatility slow mutual funds investor additions

Industry adds 0.3 million new investors in April, lowest in 22 months

Cash holding, cash flow, mutual fund
Premium

Since March, the market is in the green on a monthly basis but the volatility has continued.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

New investor additions by mutual funds (MFs) have slowed dramatically in recent months, indicating that market correction and a rise in volatility are somewhat dimming the appeal of equity schemes.
 
MFs have onboarded 300,000 new investors in April 2025, the lowest in 22 months.
 
During the previous 12 months, the investor count grew by around 960,000 every month, on an average.
 
The total number of unique investors is mapped by the total permanent account number (PAN) registrations. At the end of April 2025, the industry had 54.6 million unique investors.
 
According to MF officials, the decline in new
Topics : Mutual Funds Market volatility MF investors NFOs

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon