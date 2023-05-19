MFs' trading expense overhaul to hit AMC, broker revenues by Rs 3,500 cr

In this section

First Published: May 19 2023 | 6:26 PM IST

Around Rs 2,637.94 crore lying unclaimed with mutual funds: Amfi data

The regulator's proposal to overhaul the expenses charged by mutual funds is likely to deliver a combined blow of up to Rs 3,500 crore to asset management companies and broking firms. The Rs 3,500 is the estimated amount paid by mutual funds to brokerages in financial year 2023 and was charged to investors over and above the total expense ratio (TER) of MF schemes, according to the Securities and Exchange Board of India.

In a consultation paper issued on Thursday, Sebi has proposed to bring the brokerages within the TER, a move which will force MFs to lower their own fees to accommodate the broking charges within the permissible TER. Considering the impact on asset management companies' revenues, the regulator has mooted the idea of AMCs bypassing brokers and executing trades directly by obtaining limited purpose membership with stock exchanges. This option will bring down the cost for MFs but will lead to revenue losses for brokerages.

Sebi sees several problems with the current set-up with respect to transaction cost and brokerage payments

