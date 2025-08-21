Once on top, Mauritius no longer key source of non-resident MF investments

The island nation of Mauritius was the top source of foreign investments into Indian mut­ual funds (MFs) in 2015, ahead of countries like the US and the UK. It dropped out of the list of major sources for the first time since at least 2011, shows an analysis of data from the Re­serve Bank of India (RBI) Survey of Foreign Liabilities and Assets of Mutual Funds 2024-25 rele­ased on August 18. Qatar, Oman, and Hong Kong are among the countries that account for a larger share of foreign investments into Indian MFs.

International investors now often prefer to invest directly