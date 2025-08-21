Friday, August 22, 2025 | 12:42 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Once on top, Mauritius no longer key source of non-resident MF investments

Once on top, Mauritius no longer key source of non-resident MF investments

Domiciled vehicles lose traction as route for investments into Indian mutual funds

mut­ual fund
premium

Institutions like pension funds and endowments historically have been the primary investors via Mauritius. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 12:28 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The island nation of Mauritius was the top source of foreign investments into Indian mut­ual funds (MFs) in 2015, ahead of countries like the US and the UK. It dropped out of the list of major sources for the first time since at least 2011, shows an analysis of data from the Re­serve Bank of India (RBI) Survey of Foreign Liabilities and Assets of Mutual Funds 2024-25 rele­ased on August 18. Qatar, Oman, and Hong Kong are among the countries that account for a larger share of foreign investments into Indian MFs. 
International investors now often prefer to invest directly
Topics : Mauritus funds mutual funds investments Markets Mutual Funds Market Lens Mauritius
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon