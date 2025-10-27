Monday, October 27, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Passive MF folio additions outpace active equity for the first time

Passive MF folio additions outpace active equity for the first time

Gold and silver ETFs alone add nearly 1 million accounts in September

Mutual Funds, Banking Industry, MF distributors
premium

The spike in investor accounts resulted in record inflows into gold and silver ETFs last month. Gold ETFs attracted ₹8,151 crore in September compared to ₹2,190 crore in August. Silver ETF inflows grew threefold to ₹5,342 crore. | File Image

Abhishek Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Net account additions in passive mutual fund (MF) schemes surpassed those in active equity funds for the first time in September, as investors rushed to gold and silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) amid a sharp rally in precious metals. 
Passive schemes — comprising index funds and ETFs — added 1.2 million new accounts during the month. Including fund-of-fund (FoF) schemes, total additions rose to 2.1 million.
 
In comparison, active equity schemes saw 1.4 million account additions in September.
 
Typically, most new investment accounts in mutual funds are opened in active equity schemes, which have historically delivered the best long-term performance among
Topics : SIP Mutual funds Mutual funds MFs Indian Mutual Fund Industry
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon