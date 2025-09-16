Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 04:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Retail investors hit brakes on direct investing as net flows slump 90%

Retail investors hit brakes on direct investing as net flows slump 90%

Retail investors sharply reduce direct equity exposure in 2025, preferring mutual funds and DIIs as market volatility and weak returns weigh on sentiment

Experts say as direct investing has become challenging, retail investors are increasingly turning to formal investment routes to deploy their surpluses. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 4:09 PM IST

With the equity market turning tumultuous, retail investors have sharply reduced their direct equity investments, even as they continue shifting from traditional savings instruments to equities through mutual funds.
 
So far in 2025, net inflows from retail investors have totalled Rs 13,273 crore, a fall of almost 90 per cent from Rs 1.1 trillion during January–September 2024.
 
The pullback of retail investors from direct investments contrasts with the sharp inflows from domestic institutional investors (DIIs), mainly mutual funds (MFs).
 
Besides MFs, the other types of DIIs are insurance companies and pension funds—vehicles that mobilise funds from retail investors through systematic
