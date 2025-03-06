SIP openings surge, but premature closures also on the rise: Amfi data

The domestic mutual fund (MF) industry has seen a record surge in systematic investment plan (SIP) registrations, but this growth has also been accompanied by a rising trend of premature SIP account closures.

In 2023, the industry recorded 34.8 million SIP registrations, but only 18.2 million of these accounts remained active by the end of 2024. This translates to a 48 per cent closure rate within two years of registration.

In contrast, the premature closure rate was lower in previous years. In 2022, 25.7 million SIPs were registered, with 42 per cent of these accounts closing by the end of