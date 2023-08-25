Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.36%)
65016.38 -235.96
Nifty (-0.49%)
19290.80 -95.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.31%)
5421.05 -16.65
Nifty Midcap (-0.71%)
38515.10 -273.90
Nifty Bank (-0.53%)
44262.00 -234.20
Heatmap

Skin in the game: MFs have bet over Rs 80,000 cr on their own schemes

Most of the money goes to debt schemes, but equity allocations are rising

mutual funds, MFs
Premium

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2023 | 12:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

When billionaire Warren Buffet started his first fund in 1956 with eleven investors, he invested a token amount of $100 of his own money as "skin in the game". Buffet

Also Read

SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's why

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

Top headlines: Warren Buffet faults US govt, Vedanta repays $800 mn & more

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

From Jio Financial to Zerodha, Indian mutual fund managers going 'passive'

NBFCs, IT sector biggest draw for equity mutual funds in July, shows data

SBI Funds completes liquidation of assets in Franklin Templeton MF

HDFC MF pares 2.12% stake in Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers

ESG funds continue to see outflow, Rs 520 cr pulled out in June quarter

Topics : SEBI BS Number Wise Mutual Funds Markets Association of Mutual Funds in India Amfi Securities and Exchange Board of India

First Published: Aug 25 2023 | 12:07 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesWorld Athletics 2023Stocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesReliance Retail VenturesNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieICSI CS Result 2023HP Dragonfly G4 ReviewShoppers Stop Share Price

Companies News

Reliance Retail Ventures may sell another 8-10% stake to prepare for IPOTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Madhya Pradesh election 2023: Shivraj Singh Chouhan to expand cabinet todayBRS-AIMIM partnership hurting Muslims in Telangana: BJP MP D Arvind

India News

Railways to prepare fresh proposal for Hubli-Ankola railway line in K'takaLIVE: PM Modi to meet Isro team involved in Chandrayaan-3 mission today

Economy News

India inflation to return to comfort band once veg prices dip: MPC's GoyalIndia's food price surge forces government measures to improve supplies
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon