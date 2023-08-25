Skin in the game: MFs have bet over Rs 80,000 cr on their own schemes

Securities and Exchange Board of India

Association of Mutual Funds in India

ESG funds continue to see outflow, Rs 520 cr pulled out in June quarter

HDFC MF pares 2.12% stake in Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers

SBI Funds completes liquidation of assets in Franklin Templeton MF

NBFCs, IT sector biggest draw for equity mutual funds in July, shows data

From Jio Financial to Zerodha, Indian mutual fund managers going 'passive'

NIM expansion, loan growth: Top 5 things to track in SBI's Q4FY23 results

What's capping rally in SBI shares despite record net profit in Q4FY23?

Top headlines: Warren Buffet faults US govt, Vedanta repays $800 mn & more

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

SBI Q1FY24 preview: Analysts see profit surging up to 169% YoY; here's why

When billionaire Warren Buffet started his first fund in 1956 with eleven investors, he invested a token amount of $100 of his own money as "skin in the game". Buffet

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com