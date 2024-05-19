Small towns, big wins: Mutual fund AUM breaks the Rs 10 trillion barrier

The mutual fund (MF) assets linked to smaller towns (B30, or beyond the top 30 cities) have increased by 43 per cent in the past year, outpacing the top 30 cities (T30) by a wide margin due to a greater equity tilt.

The B30 assets under management (AUM) surpassed the Rs 10 trillion mark for the first time in February 2024 and are now nearing Rs 11 trillion.

The T30 AUM has surged 37 per cent in the past year to Rs 46.67 trillion, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

MF executives say the higher