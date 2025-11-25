Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 07:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / Smaller towns pack a punch in MF flows; Equity SIP inflows hit ₹10k cr

Smaller towns pack a punch in MF flows; Equity SIP inflows hit ₹10k cr

B-30 share in equity SIP flows surges to new high of 41%

According to MF officials and experts, the surging B-30 share indicates growing investor comfort towards equity and mutual funds (MFs). | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 7:44 PM IST

Systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows coming into active equity schemes from smaller towns have crossed Rs 10,000 crore as their share in total SIP flows continues to rise despite volatility over the past one year.
 
SIP inflows into active equity schemes from areas beyond the top 30 cities (B-30), which first crossed this milestone in September 2025, stood at Rs 10,080 crore in October, shows industry data. For comparison, SIP inflows from these smaller towns were only Rs 2,832 crore in March 2021.
 
While the inflows have been growing on an absolute basis, their share in the total inflows has
