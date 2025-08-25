Monday, August 25, 2025 | 07:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sponsor banks boost MF flows as SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank add heft

Bank-sponsored fund houses led by SBI, HDFC, and ICICI drove MF inflows in FY25, aided by their vast customer base and distribution networks

Abhishek Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2025 | 7:47 PM IST

Net inflows into regular schemes of large fund houses surged in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), with bank-sponsored fund houses cornering the bulk of the growth.
 
The country’s largest fund house — SBI Mutual Fund — received net inflows of Rs 38,429 crore in FY25, compared with Rs 17,857 crore the previous year. The 48 per cent jump came on the back of a nearly threefold rise in inflows routed through parent State Bank of India (SBI).
 
SBI, as sponsor, contributed 68 per cent of the total net inflows into SBI MF. Its share rose from Rs 9,253 crore in
