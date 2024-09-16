Business Standard
Strong equity inflows likely to keep earnings growth strong for AMCs

Among listed AMCs, in Q1FY25, Nippon AMC recorded the highest growth of 54 per cent Y-o-Y while ABSL AMC saw least growth at 19 per cent

mutual fund investment
Representative Picture

Devangshu Datta
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 9:13 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The mutual fund industry’s QAAUM (Quarterly Average Assets Under Management) was up 37 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) (9 per cent Q-o-Q) to hit Rs 59 trillion (end Q1FY25). The equity segment grew 55 per cent Y-o-Y and equity formed 56 per cent of total AUM, up 49 per cent in Q1FY24.

Sequentially, AUM grew by Rs 5 trillion. Equity net inflows stood at Rs 1.3 trillion in Q1FY25, with equity AUM up to Rs 33 trillion.

The SIP AUM swelled to Rs 10.7 trillion at FY24 end, 34 per cent of equity assets, and Rs 12.4 trillion by end-Q1FY25

