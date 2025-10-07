Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 11:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / NSDL COO Prashant Vagal for tax-free bonds to boost retail participation

NSDL COO Prashant Vagal for tax-free bonds to boost retail participation

The Reserve Bank of India recently introduced systematic investment plans (SIPs) facility for Treasury Bills in RBI Retail-Direct platform.

Bonds
premium

The Reserve Bank of India recently introduced systematic investment plans (SIPs) facility for Treasury Bills in RBI Retail-Direct platform. | File Image

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Issuing tax-free bonds could help boost retail participation in the bond market, said Prashant Vagal, chief operating officer (COO) of National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), on Tuesday. The government has not issued any new tax-free bonds since 2016.
 
“India has seen national savings schemes, small savings schemes, ELSS of mutual funds, pension schemes. There used to be tax saving bonds, people used to jump into that. So, why not we have something like tax saving scheme, where tax saving bonds offer an interest to be non-taxable but the investment is not… we can see the jump happening at the beginning
Topics : tax on car manufacturers Mutual funds MFs
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon