Home / Markets / Mutual Fund / The silent reflex: In market quakes, mutual funds are the fault dampers

The silent reflex: In market quakes, mutual funds are the fault dampers

Steady capital flows prevent ruptures on volatile fault lines

So far in 2025, MFs have injected ₹2.8 trillion into equities. During the seven months in 2024, total buying stood at ₹2.2 trillion.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2025 | 10:12 PM IST

Mutual fund (MF) investment in equities has stayed consistent, even as global trade developments stirred market volatility.
 
In July 2025, MFs purchased equities worth over ₹47,000 crore — an 8 per cent increase from the previous month’s figure.
 
This buying softened the blow to the market as foreign portfolio investors offloaded nearly ₹20,000 crore.
 
July saw turbulence in the equity market, with benchmark indices snapping a four-month winning streak that had pushed gains to nearly 15 per cent. Both the Nifty and Sensex closed the month down roughly 3 per cent. The broader Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100
