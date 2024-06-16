Unveiling a consistent champion: How HDFC Flexi Cap Fund beats the rest

A systematic investment plan is a disciplined mode of investing offered by mutual funds through which one can invest a certain amount at regular intervals.

HDFC Flexi Cap Fund, launched in January 1995, has consistently ranked in the top 30th percentile of the flexicap fund category in the CRISIL Mutual Fund Ranking (CMFR) for three consecutive quarters through March 2024.

The fund’s assets under management at month-end increased to Rs 50,840 crore in March 2024 from Rs 23,128 crore in March 2021.

Roshi Jain and Dhruv Muchhal have been managing this fund since July 2022 and June 2023, respectively.



The fund aims to generate capital appreciation for investors, along with regular income, through a portfolio predominantly invested in equities and equity-related instruments.



Trailing returns



