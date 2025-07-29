Volatility slows lumpsum flows, MF investor additions in H1 2025

While systematic investment plan (SIP) inflows continue to scale new highs, the mutual fund (MF) growth journey has suffered a setback on other fronts as market volatility, global uncertainties, and a slowdown in corporate earnings growth have soured investor sentiment.

New investor additions and lumpsum inflows into equity schemes slowed substantially in the 2025 calendar year (CY).

The unique MF investor count rose by only 5.2 per cent in the first six months (H1) of 2025, compared to a nearly 12 per cent jump in the same period last year. The industry had a total of 55.3 million unique investors