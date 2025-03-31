10 equity funds that check every box on returns, risk and expenses

After five years of strong double-digit returns, the past six months have been challenging for equity mutual funds (MFs). Market volatility and a broad decline since late September 2024 have led most equity-oriented schemes to post negative returns over this period. As a result, the net asset value of equity funds has fallen over six months, with declines ranging from less than 1 per cent for top-performing schemes to as much as 25 per cent for those hit hardest by the correction.

On average, equity-oriented schemes have seen a 10 per cent decline, mirroring the drop in the benchmark Nifty