10 firecracker largecaps that deliver bang: Brokerage picks for Samvat 2080

Amid concerns over small and midcap valuations, brokerages suggest navigating the investment landscape like a well-timed fireworks display, favouring the brilliance of largecap stocks

markets, largecap
Premium

Ram Prasad SahuKrishna Kant
9 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 1:40 AM IST
Follow Us
In Samvat 2079, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty Smallcap and Nifty Midcap outperformed, recording gains of 38 per cent and 32 per cent, respectively. The NSE Nifty50 also saw double-digit growth but lagged at 10.5 per cent.

Despite global and domestic disruptions like the Russia-Ukraine war, the Israel-Hamas conflict, high global inflation, rising crude oil prices, a very high US 10-year bond yield, and a consumption slowdown, the market thrived.

Top gainers in Samvat 2079 included Nifty PSU Bank (42 per cent increase), Nifty Realty (37 per cent), Nifty Auto (18 per cent), and Nifty FMCG (15 per cent). Resilient economic conditions, robust corporate earnings, foreign portfolio investor inflows (March–August), high mutual fund systematic investment plan levels, and increased

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 1:37 AM IST

