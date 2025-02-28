11 challenges ahead for Sebi's 11th Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), is set to take over from Madhabi Puri Buch, whose three-year tenure was marked by significant events. As the 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Odisha cadre assumes office, he'll face numerous challenges that will test his leadership and regulatory expertise. Here are the 11 key challenges ahead for Sebi’s 11th chairperson: 1. Maintaining Momentum: Pandey needs to maintain the pace set by his predecessor, who transformed Sebi into a more agile and private-sector-like organisation. 2. Stabilising the Market: With the market under