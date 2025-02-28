Friday, February 28, 2025 | 11:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / 11 challenges ahead for Sebi's 11th Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey

11 challenges ahead for Sebi's 11th Chairperson Tuhin Kanta Pandey

He will face numerous challenges that will test his leadership and regulatory expertise

Tuhin Kanta Pandey
Premium

By addressing these challenges, Tuhin Kanta Pandey can ensure a smooth transition and uphold Sebi’s reputation. (Photo: PTI)

Samie ModakKhushboo Tiwari Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2025 | 11:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, the new chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), is set to take over from Madhabi Puri Buch, whose three-year tenure was marked by significant events. As the 1987-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from the Odisha cadre assumes office, he'll face numerous challenges that will test his leadership and regulatory expertise. Here are the 11 key challenges ahead for Sebi’s 11th chairperson:  1. Maintaining Momentum: Pandey needs to maintain the pace set by his predecessor, who transformed Sebi into a more agile and private-sector-like organisation.  2. Stabilising the Market: With the market under
Topics : SEBI Stock Market Sebi norms Markets

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon