Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 10:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / 18 debt issuances, ₹1 trillion+, the fastest half-year sprint yet

18 debt issuances, ₹1 trillion+, the fastest half-year sprint yet

Reits, Invits tapped debt every 10 days in record run

market debt
premium

All office Reits have a cost of borrowing under 8.3 per cent, the report observed. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Sachin P Mampatta Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 10:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Investment vehicles that manage rental properties and infrastructure assets have been increasing their debt levels. There has been a debt issue roughly every 10 days from either a real estate investment trust (Reit) or an infrastructure investment trust (Invit) in the first half of 2025, according to an analysis of issuer data from Prime Database. 
The cumulative amount of debt raised in the first six months of 2025 is higher than in any similar period since data became available. Total debt issuance since inception has now crossed ₹1 trillion, reaching ₹1.02 trillion as of June-end. 
A Reit manages properties such
Topics : Infrastructure investment Trusts InvIT Market Lens The Smart Investor Markets REITs Real Estate
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon