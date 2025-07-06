18 debt issuances, ₹1 trillion+, the fastest half-year sprint yet

Investment vehicles that manage rental properties and infrastructure assets have been increasing their debt levels. There has been a debt issue roughly every 10 days from either a real estate investment trust (Reit) or an infrastructure investment trust (Invit) in the first half of 2025, according to an analysis of issuer data from Prime Database.

The cumulative amount of debt raised in the first six months of 2025 is higher than in any similar period since data became available. Total debt issuance since inception has now crossed ₹1 trillion, reaching ₹1.02 trillion as of June-end.

A Reit manages properties such