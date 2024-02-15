Sensex (    %)
                        
19% of global fund managers bullish on India; Japan most preferred: BofA

Among markets, investors preferred India and Taiwan apart from Japan, while avoiding Thailand and China, the survey suggested.

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

19 per cent of global fund managers remain bullish on India, suggests the latest BofA Asia Fund Manager Survey (FMS). A total of 249 panelists with $656 billion worth of assets under management (AUM) participated in the survey between February 2 and 8, BofA said.

209 participants with $568 billion AUM responded to the global FMS questions, while 145 participants with $331 billion in AUM responded to the regional fund manager survey (FMS) questions, BofA said.

“The February FMS has chosen momentum over rotation across markets and sectors. The favorable views on technology stay intact, with semis at the helm yet again

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

