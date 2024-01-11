2-wheeler shares rally; Hero MotoCorp surges 6%, TVS m-cap nears Rs 1 trn

Shares of two/three-wheeler companies were vrooming on the bourses with Hero MotoCorp, and TVS Motor Company surging up to 6 per cent and hitting their respective record highs on expectations of strong demand and healthy operational performance going ahead.

Hero MotoCorp rallied 6 per cent to Rs 4,388.35 on the BSE in Thursday's intraday trade. The stock of the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters has soared 18 per cent in the past one month.

Hero MotoCorp sold more than 5.5 million units between January and December, 2023, up 5 per cent over the corresponding period of last year, when it