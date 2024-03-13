Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

23 IPOs hit lowest level since listing; 13 fall below issue price

Credo Brands Marketing, ASK Automotive, Flair Writing Industries, Rishabh Instruments, and TVS Supply Chain Solutions fell below their issue prices

IPO, Investment, Markets
Premium

Illustration: Binay Sinha

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Listen to This Article

One in three recently listed main board initial public offers (IPOs) hit lowest level since their market debut on Wednesday, amid a sharp sell-off in mid, small, and micro-cap stocks.

As many as 23 IPOs, including Happy Forgings, Valiant Laboratories, Cello World, Gandhar Oil Refinery (India), Mukka Proteins, and Aeroflex Industries, were quoting at their lowest level since listing, BSE data showed.

Of these 23, Credo Brands Marketing, ASK Automotive, Flair Writing Industries, Rishabh Instruments, and TVS Supply Chain Solutions were among the 13 IPOs which are currently trading below their respective issue prices as well.

At 10:33 am, the

Also Read

Sebi probing smallcaps a warning bell for microcaps; time to exit: Analysts

BSE SmallCap sinks 2%, MidCaps bleed too: IIFL Finance, MGL slump up to 20%

BSE Mid & SmallCap indices sink 3%: What's driving the underperformance?

Midcap stocks have room to correct; buy the dips: Chris Wood

Tata Tech, Fedbank: Recently listed stocks hit lowest levels since debut

Brokerages see up to 14% upside for ITC post BAT stake sale

J G Chemicals makes weak debut; stock lists 5% below its issue price

Govt bond yields seen higher tracking US peers on inflation uptick

ITC surges 9% in best single-day rally since April 2020 on BAT's stake sale

Register alternate bank for trading as Paytm deadline nears, BSE warns investors

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets SME IPO IPOs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveCAA RulesLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEUS Elections 2024Gold Price TodayManohar Lal KhattarIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon