45 million and counting: The unique rise of mutual fund investor

Revival on two fronts: Index surge by 25% in FY24, propelled by strategic fund launches and marketing blitz

mutual fund
Premium

Representational Image

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 12 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The unique mutual fund (MF) investor count topped 45 million in April with the addition of 600,000 investors.

The MF investor count, which stood at around 38 million in April 2023, has surged by 19 per cent in the past year, according to data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India.

MF investor additions saw a spike in 2023–24 (FY24) vis-à-vis 2022–23 (FY23) owing to a turnaround in equity market performance.

The benchmark indices — National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 and S&P BSE Sensex — surged over 25 per cent in FY24 after delivering near-zero returns in FY23.

First Published: May 12 2024 | 10:03 PM IST

