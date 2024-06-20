5 private bank stocks for your portfolio; Check trading strategy here

Shares of private banks are on investor’s radar following the aggressive buying seen in trades on Wednesday. The Bank Nifty hit a record high of 51,957 led by strong gains in heavyweights HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank among others yesterday.

So far in the calendar year 2024, private banks have underperformed the broader market by a wide margin.

The Nifty Private Bank index is up merely 0.8 per cent, as against a 6.4 per cent gain on the Bank Nifty and 8.5 per cent rally in the NSE Nifty 50 index.

Going ahead, will the private banking shares outperform the peers? Here's what the