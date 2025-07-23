Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 11:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / 5 stocks above ₹10,000 that can rally up to 25% from here

5 stocks above ₹10,000 that can rally up to 25% from here

Bosch, Shree Cement, 3M India, Neuland Laboratories and Honeywell Automation are among 18 stocks from the Nifty 500 trading above ₹10,000-mark, and looking strong on technical charts. Details here

Markets, bulls, bears, stocks, trading, technicals, market technical, technical analysis
premium

Shree Cement, Neuland Labs, Honeywell Automation, Bosch and 3M India look favourably placed on technical charts.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

One in every 28 stocks from the Nifty 500 trades in five-digits, i.e. a total of 18 out of the Nifty 500 stocks quote above the ₹10,000-mark as of today, July 24, 2025, shows the National Stock Exchange data.  In terms of price per share, MRF tops the table at ₹1,48,800 per share, with a two-week average trading volume of around 7,000 - 10,000 shares. The overall traded volume as of Tuesday, ranged as high as 5.33 lakh shares to a low of 340-odd shares for these shares; with UltraTech Cement at the higher-end, and JSW Holdings
Topics : Market technicals stock market trading Market trends technical charts Stocks to buy today stocks technical analysis Trading strategies Bosch stock Neuland Laboratories 3M India Honeywell Shree Cement Stock ideas Stock tips technical calls stock market bets
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon