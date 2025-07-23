Infosys Q1 FY26 result: Net profit up 8.7% at ₹6,921 cr, revenue up 7.5%

Information technology (IT) major Infosys on Wednesday reported an 8.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹6,921 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26). Revenue for the quarter rose 7.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹42,279 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges.
Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), consolidated net profit declined 1.9 per cent from ₹7,033 crore in Q4FY25. However, revenue increased 3.3 per cent Q-o-Q from ₹40,925 crore.
"Our performance in Q1 demonstrates the strength of our enterprise AI capabilities, the success in client consolidation decisions, and the dedication of our over 300,000 employees”, said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys.
“Our large deal wins of $3.8 billion reflect our distinct competitive positioning and deep client relationships”, he added.
Infosys opened at ₹1579.80 and fell to an intraday low of ₹1551.00 on the BSE, before recovering to close at ₹1574.40, up ₹4.30 or 0.27 per cent on Wednesday.