Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / Infosys Q1 FY26 result: Net profit up 8.7% at ₹6,921 cr, revenue up 7.5%

Infosys Q1 FY26 result: Net profit up 8.7% at ₹6,921 cr, revenue up 7.5%

Revenue for the quarter rises to ₹42,279 crore

Infosys

Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), consolidated net profit declined 1.9 per cent from ₹7,033 crore in Q4FY25 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Aman Sahu New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Information technology (IT) major Infosys on Wednesday reported an 8.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in net profit to ₹6,921 crore for the quarter ended June 2025 (Q1FY26).  Revenue for the quarter rose 7.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹42,279 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing to the exchanges. 
Quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q), consolidated net profit declined 1.9 per cent from ₹7,033 crore in Q4FY25. However, revenue increased 3.3 per cent Q-o-Q from ₹40,925 crore.   
"Our performance in Q1 demonstrates the strength of our enterprise AI capabilities, the success in client consolidation decisions, and the dedication of our over 300,000 employees”, said Salil Parekh, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, Infosys.
 
 
“Our large deal wins of $3.8 billion reflect our distinct competitive positioning and deep client relationships”, he added.
 
Infosys opened at ₹1579.80 and fell to an intraday low of ₹1551.00 on the BSE, before recovering to close at ₹1574.40, up ₹4.30 or 0.27 per cent on Wednesday.
 

Also Read

artificial intelligence

AI-first startups challenge India's $300 billion IT services giants

stock market, trading, stocks

Q1 results today: Infosys, Dr. Reddys Lab, Bajaj Housing among 60 companies

tata, tata group

Tata Group, Google, Infosys three most attractive employer brands: Report

Infosys

Infosys Q1 preview: Profit to dip QoQ even as revenue rises; view estimates

infosys techie

Infosys techie held for filming women in washroom. Here's what company said

 
 
   

More From This Section

mcdonalds

Westlife Foodworld Q1 results: PAT dips 62% despite rise of 6% in sales

stock market, trading, stocks

Q1 results today: Infosys, Dr. Reddys Lab, Bajaj Housing among 60 companies

Mahindra Finance

Mahindra Finance Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 3% to ₹530 crore

Ganesh Narayanan, CEO of CreditAccess Grameen

MFI CreditAccess Grameen Q1 net profit down 85% on higher provisions

Paytm

Paytm swings into black, makes ₹122.5 crore net profit in Q1 FY26

Topics : Infosys Q1 results IT Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 3:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEEngland vs India 4th Test Toss UpdatesQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon