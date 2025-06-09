5 stocks to buy under ₹100: Hind Motors, HCC, Suzlon; full list here

Here are 5 stocks across sectors that at present are trading below ₹100-mark, and can potentially give a boost to your portfolio, based on the existing chart patterns. The 5 stocks are - Suzlon Energy, Equitas Small Finance Bank (Equitas SFB), Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), Hindustan Motors (Hind Motors) and Paisalo Digital. Here's a detailed technical analysis on each of these 5 stocks. Hindustan Motors Current Price: ₹31.94 Upside Potential: 49.7% Support: ₹29.10; ₹27.50 Resistance: ₹34.70; ₹39.40 Hindustan Motors stock has been making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily scale, since the breakout on April