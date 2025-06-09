Monday, June 09, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
5 stocks to buy under ₹100: Hind Motors, HCC, Suzlon; full list here

5 stocks to buy under ₹100: Hind Motors, HCC, Suzlon; full list here

Technical charts suggest that stocks like Hindustan Motors, HCC, Paisalo Digital, Equitas SFB and Suzlon Energy, which at present trade below ₹100; can potentially zoom up to 73% from here on.

Stocks under ₹100: HCC, Suzlon Energy, Equitas SFB, Paisalo Digital and Hindustan Motors look good on technical charts. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 12:30 PM IST

Here are 5 stocks across sectors that at present are trading below ₹100-mark, and can potentially give a boost to your portfolio, based on the existing chart patterns.  The 5 stocks are - Suzlon Energy, Equitas Small Finance Bank (Equitas SFB), Hindustan Construction Company (HCC), Hindustan Motors (Hind Motors) and Paisalo Digital.  Here's a detailed technical analysis on each of these 5 stocks. 

Hindustan Motors

Current Price: ₹31.94  Upside Potential: 49.7%  Support: ₹29.10; ₹27.50  Resistance: ₹34.70; ₹39.40  Hindustan Motors stock has been making higher-highs and higher-lows on the daily scale, since the breakout on April
