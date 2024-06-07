5 stocks with long buildup: AU SFB, Marico, TVS Motor may surge up to 22%

Equity market has witnessed wild swings in the last four trading sessions post the Lok Sabha election. The benchmark indices, the Sensex and the Nifty, tumbled over 8 per cent after scaling record highs at the start of the week, but soon managed to recoup most of their losses.

However, select stocks in F&O (futures & options) space, have managed to withstand this volatility, and log consistent gains alongside a rise in open interest (read positions) - thus implying long buildup at these counters.

Here's a trading guide based on the technical charts on 5 stocks with long buildup in the June