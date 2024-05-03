50% run in these NSE stocks in 2024. Are they in your portfolio? Key levels

We have just entered the fourth month of the calendar year 2024, and there are a few prominent stocks that could have doubled your investments by now, and a number of stocks from the NSE 500 space, which could have helped your wealth, appreciate over 50 per cent in such a short span of time.

Even as the NSE benchmark index, the Nifty 50, has gained 4.2 per cent so far in the calendar year 2024, the broader index, NSE 500 has gained twice as much - up 8.5 per cent in the same period.

Amid this outperformance, as many