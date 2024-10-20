5th month adrift: Mkt currents pull ADR below 1, charting course of unease

The advance/decline ratio (ADR) — a gauge of market breadth — has remained negative (below 1) for a second consecutive month. In other words, the number of stocks declining is outpacing those rising, as a brutal selloff by overseas investors and lofty valuations weigh on sentiment.

According to BSE data, the ADR for October stands at 0.98 for the second month in a row. This marks the fifth month this year that the gauge has fallen below 1, even as the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex and the National Stock Exchange Nifty have risen close to 15 per