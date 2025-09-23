60% of BSE 500 stocks 20% below peaks despite indices near record highs

While the headline indices are less than 5 per cent away from new peaks, individual stock prices paint a less rosy picture.
More than 300 of the BSE 500 constituents are 20 per cent or more away from their all-time highs.
This indicates that the post-pandemic broad-based rally in equity markets has halted over the past 12 months, amid an earnings slowdown and trade tensions with the US. The benchmark Sensex and the broader BSE 500 are 4.35 per cent and 5.15 per cent away, respectively, from their all-time highs reached a year ago.
Public spending and a consumption boom following the Covid-19 pandemic had driven earnings growth across sectors, fuelling a stock rally.
“Post-Covid, there was some priming of the economy. The government spent significantly on public capital expenditure, which led to growth in infrastructure, in turn boosting capital goods and industrials. Then you had the consumer overextending themselves. People’s savings had been accumulated, so they went out splurging on goods, services and holidays. Additionally, the IT boom led to increased hiring and wage inflation, resulting in further spending. Finally, the banking system and NBFCs were flush with funds to support personal loans and credit card spending,” said Pramod Gubbi, co-founder of Marcellus Investment Managers.
However, the past 12 months have been marked by an earnings slowdown, making elevated valuations unjustifiable. Trade tensions with the US, which culminated in 50 per cent tariffs on India, have also kept markets turbulent.
“Ultimately, the market is forward-looking. It operates on the hope that earnings growth will materialise. Earnings growth primarily depends on the economic environment. The government cannot pump-prime the economy infinitely. It had to consolidate fiscally. And after a phase of excess, consumers had to tighten their purse strings. Additionally, we experienced a slight slowdown in job creation, as well as challenges related to automation and AI-driven issues,” said Gubbi.
The earnings slowdown has also led investors to buy into stocks even with modest profit growth.
“People are just overpaying for growth at this point. Many mid-sized and small companies are struggling with heightened competition, margin pressures and disruptions to their business models. Revenues and profits are either flat or declining. The street likes growth. So even if you are growing at 10–15 per cent, they are happy to give you a very good price-to-earnings multiple,” said Deepak Jasani, former head of retail research at HDFC Securities.
Going forward, whether the equities rally becomes broad-based again will depend on how effectively the recent goods and services tax cut stimulates consumption.
“The next 30 days will give a better sense of how strong the consumption boost is. Now, whether that will translate into the private sector announcing new capacity additions needs to be seen. Maybe we are one or two quarters away from that. We should get a sense of it from the commentary and forward-looking statements in the September quarter results, if not so much in the earnings,” said Gubbi.