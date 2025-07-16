7 reasons why IIFL Securities is bullish on SBI stock over Bank of Baroda

PSU bank stocks to buy, SBI vs Bank of Baroda: State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) has maintained its edge over State Bank of India (SBI), in terms of better returns on assets (RoA), for a third consecutive year. Yet analysts at IIFL Securities prefer the latter over the former public sector bank (PSB) stock.
According to the banks' annual reports, Bank of Baroda's average RoA stood at 1.12 per cent over the past three years as against SBI’s 1.03 per cent during this period.
Analysts at IIFL Securities, however, caution that the trend could reverse going