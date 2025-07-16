Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 12:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / 7 reasons why IIFL Securities is bullish on SBI stock over Bank of Baroda

7 reasons why IIFL Securities is bullish on SBI stock over Bank of Baroda

SBI vs Bank of Baroda stock: From loan mix, mobile app, NIM outlook, to asset quality, analysts at IIFL Securities list 7 reasons to be bullish on SBI stock

SBI, State Bank Of India
premium

Photo: Shutterstock

Nikita Vashisht New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PSU bank stocks to buy, SBI vs Bank of Baroda: State-owned Bank of Baroda (BoB) has maintained its edge over State Bank of India (SBI), in terms of better returns on assets (RoA), for a third consecutive year. Yet analysts at IIFL Securities prefer the latter over the former public sector bank (PSB) stock.
 
According to the banks' annual reports, Bank of Baroda's average RoA stood at 1.12 per cent over the past three years as against SBI’s 1.03 per cent during this period.
 
Analysts at IIFL Securities, however, caution that the trend could reverse going
Topics : Stock Analysis Markets Buzzing stocks
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon