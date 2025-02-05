A year on, clearing charges still a bone of contention between NSE, BSE

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE are yet to reach common ground on clearing and settlement charges, a disagreement which has now stretched for more than a year.

NSE has stated in its latest financial statements that its wholly-owned subsidiary NSE Clearing (NCL) was in deficit of Rs 177 crore in the minimum liquid assets required under the norms laid down by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

NCL added that the deficit was mostly on the account of pending dues from rival BSE amounting to Rs 312 crore.

“This deficit will be replenished by the internal