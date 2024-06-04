Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Acche din for Adani stocks over, or will the run continue? Key tech levels

Adani Enterprises, Adani Power and Adani Wilmar can potentially rally up to 30 per cent from present levels, suggests the key retracement ratios.

Adani Group (Photo: Bloomberg)
Premium

Adani Group (Photo: Bloomberg)

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2024 | 9:57 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Adani Group companies zoomed up to 16 per cent in trades on Monday, June 03, amid the exit poll triggered euphoria. The exit polls, which were announced on Saturday, predicted a likely third-term for the Modi-led NDA government, with seats projections in the range of 316 - 400 seats.

The market capitalisation of the Gautam Adani-led group neared Rs 20 trillion. Jefferies in its research report has a 'Buy' recommendation on Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports with price targets of Rs 3,800 and Rs 1,640. READ MORE

Early leads from the Lok Sabha vote counting showed
Topics : Market Outlook Market technicals Trading strategies Adani Group Gautam Adani Adani Group Adani Ports Adani Power Adani Wilmar Ambuja Cements stocks technical analysis Stocks to buy technical charts

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 8:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveElection Results LIVE UpdatesGoogle Lay-offsPAN-Aadhaar LinkingGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon