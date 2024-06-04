Stock Market LIVE: Will indices hit upper circuit today on LS poll outcome?

Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, June 04, 2024: Indian equities could start the day on a positive note amid anticipation surrounding the Lok Sabha 2024 election results.

Exit polls suggested a resounding victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the third consecutive term.

At 6:39 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated an upward trend, trading 148 points higher at 23,555.50 compared to Nifty futures.

Indian markets reached new high on Monday, with Nifty reaching 23,338.70 and Sensex soaring to 76,738.89 levels.



Asian markets were trading lower this morning, with Kospi slipping 0.52 per cent and Nikkei falling 0.45 per cent, although ASX 200 showed marginal gains.

In the US, markets closed with mixed results on Monday. Dow Jones saw a 0.30 per cent decline, while Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended 0.56 per cent and 0.11 per cent higher, respectively.

Back home, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) made solid purchases after exit polls, acquiring shares worth Rs 6,850.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued their buying streak, purchasing shares worth Rs 1,913.98 crore on June 3.