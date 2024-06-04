Business Standard
Stock Market LIVE: Will indices hit upper circuit today on LS poll outcome?

Stock Market Live on June 04: At 6:39 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated an upward trend, trading 148 points higher at 23,555.50 compared to Nifty futures

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Stock Market LIVE on Tuesday, June 04, 2024: Indian equities could start the day on a positive note amid anticipation surrounding the Lok Sabha 2024 election results. 

Exit polls suggested a resounding victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the third consecutive term. 

At 6:39 AM, GIFT Nifty futures indicated an upward trend, trading 148 points higher at 23,555.50 compared to Nifty futures.

Indian markets reached new high on Monday, with Nifty reaching 23,338.70 and Sensex soaring to 76,738.89 levels. 

Asian markets were trading lower this morning, with Kospi slipping 0.52 per cent and Nikkei falling 0.45 per cent, although ASX 200 showed marginal gains.

In the US, markets closed with mixed results on Monday. Dow Jones saw a 0.30 per cent decline, while Nasdaq and S&P 500 ended 0.56 per cent and 0.11 per cent higher, respectively.

Back home, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) made solid purchases after exit polls, acquiring shares worth Rs 6,850.76 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) continued their buying streak, purchasing shares worth Rs 1,913.98 crore on June 3.

7:27 AM

2019 redux in exit poll-driven rally; foreshadowing BJP-led NDA dominance

The sharp rally on Monday had parallels with 2019. Reacting to exit polls, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex had rallied 3.8 per cent on May 20, 2019. Back then, exit polls had indicated a second term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with forecasts for seats ranging between 287 and 306 for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). READ MORE
stock market trading

7:26 AM

Lifestyle accessories major Titan's near-term margin headwinds on watch

There could be near-term margin pressures for lifestyle accessories major Titan Company. Even as the company maintains its growth outlook over the medium term, it has revised its margin guidance for the jewellery segment downwards. The company has adjusted its medium-term margin guidance to 12 per cent from the previous range of 12-13 per cent. READ MORE

7:24 AM

Buy ideas for June 4: Dalmia Bharat, UPL, Aether; key levels here

After peaking near the 2060 mark on 04-04-2024, Dalmia Bharat experienced a significant downturn, with a decline of approximately 360 points, equating to roughly 17-18 per cent. READ MORE
Dalmia Bharat Cement

7:22 AM

DLF, Bajaj Auto are top two technicals picks by ShareKhan for June 4

DLF stock was in a consolidation mode since April, 2024. The consolidation has taken form of a falling wedge pattern. The stock has broken out of that wedge pattern on the upside indicating resumption of next leg of the up move. The daily momentum indicator has a positive crossover which is a buy signal. READ MORE
DLF Cybercity Chennai
7:21 AM

Will Sensex hit the upper circuit today on Lok Sabha poll outcome?

After a roaring rally to the exit poll outcome, equity benchmark indices brace for the actual Lok Sabha election results today, as counting of votes start at 8:00 AM. READ MORE
stock brokers, BSE, NSE, Sensex, Nifty

=
7:17 AM

Asia-Pacific markets trade lower

7:17 AM

Brent crude slips to 78.02 per bbl

7:15 AM

US markets ended mixed on Monday

7:11 AM

Good morning readers! Catch all the market live updates here

First Published: Jun 04 2024 | 7:12 AM IST

