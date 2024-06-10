Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Active versus passive schemes: Smallcap funds triumph their benchmarks

The performance marks a reversal in the trend seen in the midcap and smallcap space in the last 12-18 month period, wherein majority of the schemes were found to be trailing their benchmarks

Smallcaps set to post biggest gain in 5 mths
Premium

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Active equity mutual fund schemes have improved their showing across key categories over the past three months vis-a-vis their benchmarks.

All active smallcap funds have beaten the BSE SmallCap 250 Total Return Index (TRI) index for a three-month period. But the share of outperforming midcap and largecap schemes stands at 79 per cent and 67 per cent, respectively.

The BSE SmallCap 250 TRI has gone up just 2 per cent in the past three months. The BSE 150 MidCap TRI, which is the designated benchmark of most active midcap schemes, is up 11 per cent. Largecap index BSE 100 TRI has gained
Topics : Smallcap stock market trading Mutual Funds

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2024 | 5:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayModi Cabinet Formation LIVEWeather UpdateLatest News LIVECabinet Ministers ListGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon