Active versus passive schemes: Smallcap funds triumph their benchmarks

Active equity mutual fund schemes have improved their showing across key categories over the past three months vis-a-vis their benchmarks.

All active smallcap funds have beaten the BSE SmallCap 250 Total Return Index (TRI) index for a three-month period. But the share of outperforming midcap and largecap schemes stands at 79 per cent and 67 per cent, respectively.

The BSE SmallCap 250 TRI has gone up just 2 per cent in the past three months. The BSE 150 MidCap TRI, which is the designated benchmark of most active midcap schemes, is up 11 per cent. Largecap index BSE 100 TRI has gained