Adani Energy, Ambuja Cements: Adani group shares trade firm in weak market

Adani Enterprises and Adani Green Energy have touched their respective 52-week highs in intra-day trade today.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Feb 26 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

Shares of Gautam Adani Group companies are trading higher by up to 7 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day trade in otherwise a weak market amid heavy volumes.

Ambuja Cements (Rs 614.90) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (Rs 1,340.35) hit their respective record highs; while Adani Enterprises (Rs 3,332) and Adani Green Energy (Rs 1,998) have touched their respective 52-week highs in intra-day trade today. These stocks are trading higher in the range of 2 per cent to 3 per cent.

Besides these four stocks, Adani Energy Solutions has rallied 7 per cent to Rs 1,155.20,

First Published: Feb 26 2024 | 2:09 PM IST

