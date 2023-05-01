FPI details in Adani saga: Sebi may seek govt help on info from overseas

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may approach the Central government or law-enforcement agencies to be able to get information from foreign jurisdictions in the Adani-Hindenburg case. Sebi is awaiting details on end-beneficiaries of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in connection with the charges levelled by the US-based Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.
The market regulator may refer the matter to ministries because some offshore regulators were not very forthcoming in providing the information sought, citing privacy reasons, said two people in the know.
Sebi is learnt to have written to several regulators including those in Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Switzerland, seeking detailed information on some FPIs.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or