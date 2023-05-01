close

FPI details in Adani saga: Sebi may seek govt help on info from overseas

Sebi may exercise info-sharing rights under IOSCO, MoUs with nations

Shrimi Choudhary New Delhi
Sebi
Sebi has written to several regulators, including those in Bermuda, Luxembourg & Switzerland

3 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 7:49 PM IST
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) may approach the Central government or law-enforcement agencies to be able to get information from foreign jurisdictions in the Adani-Hindenburg case. Sebi is awaiting details on end-beneficiaries of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) in connection with the charges levelled by the US-based Hindenburg Research against the Adani Group.   
The market regulator may refer the matter to ministries because some offshore regulators were not very forthcoming in providing the information sought, citing privacy reasons, said two people in the know.
Sebi is learnt to have written to several regulators including those in Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Switzerland, seeking detailed information on some FPIs.
Topics : SEBI FPIs Foreign Portfolio Investors Adani Group

First Published: May 01 2023 | 11:17 PM IST

FPI details in Adani saga: Sebi may seek govt help on info from overseas

