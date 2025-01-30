Adani group-promoted Ambuja Cements a hot pick despite margin pressure

Adani group-promoted Ambuja Cements reported a 156 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in its consolidated net profit (attributable to the owners of the company) for the third quarter of the current financial year.

Nevertheless, margins remain under pressure while volume growth is high due to acquisitions. The capex plans will take capacity to 140 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) from the current operating capacity of 97 mtpa.

The consolidated revenue stood at Rs 8,500 crore, with adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) at Rs 890 crore, and adjusted profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 410 crore in