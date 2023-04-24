Low exposure to Adani Group stocks tilts active vs passive debate

As a result, the number of active schemes underperforming their benchmarks declined to 69 per cent for the 12 months ended March 2023.

Nearly 83 per cent of large-cap schemes had underperformed their benchmarks in calendar 2022 (CY22). However, the performance of actively managed schemes improved considerably during the January-March quarter (fourth quarter, or Q4) of 2022-23 (FY23) when shares of 10 Adani Group stocks saw wealth erosion of over Rs 12 trillion, following a scathing report by US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research.