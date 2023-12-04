Sensex (1.53%)
Adani group shares rally; Adani Green, Enterprises, Power surge up to 15%

Last week, the Supreme Court reserved its judgement on the charges made by the Hindenburg report

Adani Group, Adani
Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 04 2023 | 09:43 AM IST
Shares of Adani Group companies rallied up to 15 per cent on the BSE in Monday's intraday trade amid a firm market momentum after a clean sweep by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in three Assembly elections.

Among individual stocks, Adani Green Energy surged 15 per cent to Rs 1,178, while Adani Energy Solutions soared 14 per cent to Rs 975.05, followed by Adani Total Gas (14 per cent at Rs 800), Adani Power (13 per cent at Rs 495), Adani Enterprises (10 per cent at Rs 2,598.50), New Delhi Television (NDTV) (7 per cent at Rs 235.05), Adani Ports (7 per cent at Rs 883), Adani Wilmar (7 per cent at Rs 365), and ACC and Ambuja Cements

First Published: Dec 04 2023 | 09:43 AM IST

