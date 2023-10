First Published: Oct 4 2023 | 0:18 AM IST

Palm oil futures ends higher after 2 losing sessions as soyoil jumps

Treasury yields kept dollar firmly on front foot as others currencies fall

Sebi to introduce mechanism for verification in case of demise of investors

FPI flows turn positive on trailing one-year basis after 16 months

Analysts turn cautious on Asian markets; India remains an outlier

Financials see highest FPI flows despite turmoil in US banking sector

'Bond yields could stay under pressure over the next 6 months'

Analysts see bond yields hitting 7.5% in near-term; how should you invest?

More stocks advanced than declined in September despite pullback from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). The stock prices for 2,180 stocks traded on the BSE were higher at the end of

1 min read Last Updated : Oct 4 2023 | 0:19 AM IST

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com