Street Signs: Nifty finds favour at 19,500, L&T buyback, and more

Statsguru: Six charts show India's better showing at Cricket World Cups

Gold, silver prices unchanged; yellow metal trading at Rs 58,200 per 10g

Stock market closed today on Gandhi Jayanti: List of all market holidays

Sebi extends deadline for listed cos to confirm or deny market rumours

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

After Reliance's entry into MF industry, Tatas evaluating bid for UTI AMC

Can the Jio-BlackRock joint venture stir the AMC pot? What analysts say

FM Nirmala Sitharaman to launch backstop fund, AMC Repo Clearing on Friday

Why individual investors' share in mutual funds assets is surging

After a dry spell of nearly two months, AMC Repo Clearing (ARCL)—inaugurated by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on 28 July—has finally seen some trades. The specialised clearing corporation hopes to

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com