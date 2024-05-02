After weak Q4 results, Q1 may also be lacklustre for Indian Oil stock

State-run Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) reported a weak performance in the fourth quarter of FY24 (January-March 2024), and the turmoil in the energy market indicates it could endure another lacklustre quarter.

The oil marketing company (OMC) reported an Ebitda of Rs 10,400 crore, down 27 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) due to weak reported gross refining margin (GRM) of $8.4 per barrel in Q4FY24, which was almost half the consensus expectation of $15 per barrel.

The petrochemical division also had a poor result with earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss of Rs 400 crore.

The core GRM per barrel in Q4FY24 was actually