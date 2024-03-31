Sensex (    %)
                             
Ahead of SCORES revamp on April 1, complaint resolution shows an uptick

Number of complaints dipped 14 per cent month-on-month

Sebi closed 4,471 complaints in February – the latest month for which data is available, a considerable increase over the 3,900-odd complaints closed in the previous month | File image

Samreen Wani New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

The market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has resolved more investor complaints ahead of a revamp of its dispute resolution portal.

Sebi closed 4,471 complaints in February – the latest month for which data is available, a considerable increase over the 3,900-odd complaints closed in the previous month.

Complaints pertaining to and against Sebi-registered companies, related intermediaries and the securities market are registered at the Sebi Complaints Redress System (SCORES) portal – the market regulator’s grievance redressal forum. The online portal was launched in 2011 with the idea of making registration and tracking of investor complaints convenient and reducing

First Published: Mar 31 2024 | 9:53 AM IST

