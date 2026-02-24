AI fears deepen IT rout as Nifty IT index hits 30-month low, down 21%

If the index fails to recover in the remaining three sessions of February, it will mark its worst monthly performance since April 2003.

The latest leg of the sell-off follows a report by Citrini Research, which flagged the growing influence of AI across the global technology services industry. The report outlined a scenario in which large Indian IT firms such as Tata Consultancy Services Infosys and Wipro could see contract cancellations accelerate through 2027 as AI-driven coding tools compress costs and reduce dependence on traditional offshore labour models.

Citrini argued that the core value proposition of Indian IT services — significant cost arbitrage versus Western peers — was being structurally challenged as the marginal cost of AI coding agents fell sharply. It warned that a sustained erosion of services exports could weaken India’s external balance, given the sector’s role as the single-largest contributor to the current account surplus.

So far this month, nearly Rs 6.2 trillion ($68 billion) in market capitalisation has been wiped out across listed IT companies, with several large-cap names slipping to multi-year lows.

Brokerages have also turned more cautious. Earlier this week, Jefferies downgraded Infosys, HCL Technologies and Mphasis, citing limited scope for valuation upside amid rising medium-term uncertainty.

“The Nifty IT has fallen 14 per cent and underperformed the Nifty 50 by 12 percentage points year-to-date. While third-quarter results led to earnings upgrades for most IT companies, recent developments in AI have raised concerns over the medium- to long-term growth outlook and triggered valuation derating of up to 27 per cent,” Jefferies said in a note dated February 22.