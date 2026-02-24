AI fears deepen IT rout as Nifty IT index hits 30-month low, down 21%

Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 06:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty IT index dives to a 30-month low amid mounting AI disruption fears, erasing Rs 6.2 trillion in value; brokerages turn cautious as long-term growth risks overshadow near-term earnings

Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 6:45 PM IST

Shares of domestic information technology (IT) companies are witnessing their steepest sell-off in over two decades, as investor concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruption intensify. On Tuesday, the sectoral index slumped nearly 5 per cent, taking its month-to-date decline to 21 per cent. The Nifty IT index last closed at 30,054, its lowest level since August 3, 2023.
 
If the index fails to recover in the remaining three sessions of February, it will mark its worst monthly performance since April 2003.
 
The latest leg of the sell-off follows a report by Citrini Research, which flagged the growing influence of AI across the global technology services industry. The report outlined a scenario in which large Indian IT firms such as Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys and Wipro could see contract cancellations accelerate through 2027 as AI-driven coding tools compress costs and reduce dependence on traditional offshore labour models.
 
Citrini argued that the core value proposition of Indian IT services — significant cost arbitrage versus Western peers — was being structurally challenged as the marginal cost of AI coding agents fell sharply. It warned that a sustained erosion of services exports could weaken India’s external balance, given the sector’s role as the single-largest contributor to the current account surplus.
 
So far this month, nearly Rs 6.2 trillion ($68 billion) in market capitalisation has been wiped out across listed IT companies, with several large-cap names slipping to multi-year lows.
 
Brokerages have also turned more cautious. Earlier this week, Jefferies downgraded Infosys, HCL Technologies and Mphasis, citing limited scope for valuation upside amid rising medium-term uncertainty.
 
“The Nifty IT has fallen 14 per cent and underperformed the Nifty 50 by 12 percentage points year-to-date. While third-quarter results led to earnings upgrades for most IT companies, recent developments in AI have raised concerns over the medium- to long-term growth outlook and triggered valuation derating of up to 27 per cent,” Jefferies said in a note dated February 22.
 
The brokerage added that stock performance is now likely to be driven more by perceptions of long-term business sustainability than by near-term earnings delivery.
 
