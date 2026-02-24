AI fears deepen IT rout as Nifty IT index hits 30-month low, down 21%
Nifty IT index dives to a 30-month low amid mounting AI disruption fears, erasing Rs 6.2 trillion in value; brokerages turn cautious as long-term growth risks overshadow near-term earnings
Samie Modak Mumbai
Shares of domestic information technology (IT) companies are witnessing their steepest sell-off in over two decades, as investor concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruption intensify. On Tuesday, the sectoral index slumped nearly 5 per cent, taking its month-to-date decline to 21 per cent. The Nifty IT index last closed at 30,054, its lowest level since August 3, 2023.
