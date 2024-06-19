AIF investments top Rs 4 trillion, commitments cross Rs 11 trillion

Investments made by alternative investment funds (AIFs) breached the Rs 4 trillion mark by March 2024, while commitments from wealthy investors topped Rs 11 trillion for the first time, according to data provided by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).

The real estate sector attracted the highest investments, totalling over Rs 68,500 crore, followed by the information technology sector with deployments of Rs 25,000 crore.

Domestic investors dominated AIF investments, raising over Rs 2.83 trillion by March 2024.

Foreign portfolio investors followed with Rs 18,400 crore, closely trailed by non-resident Indians at Rs 15,100 crore.

This marks the